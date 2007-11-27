O'Neill H4 Campack is a Self-Contained Ski Video Shooting Studio

If you want an easy way to record your skiing adventures, this O'Neill H4 Campack hooks up to its own helmet-mounted camera, letting you control its portable media player/recorder with a huge record button on the shoulder strap. The player nestled inside has enough battery power for recording four hours of your winter sports hijinks. It's packing a paltry 512MB in its internal flash drive, but then you can insert a 2GB SD card and record 160 minutes more. Besides all that video goodness, it also functions as a roomy backpack. Shooting those videos for YouTube was never easier, but it's certainly been cheaper—this backpack configuration is €269 ($A460). [O'Neill, via Talk2myShirt and Dailymotion]