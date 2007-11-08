ATHLETE, NASA's "All-Terrain Hex-Limbed Extra-Terrestrial Explorer," was designed for lunar cargo hauling with expertise in hernia-free crouch and lift. A pair of cameras mounted on each of its six sides provide full stereoscopic panoramic view of the lunar surface. The small wheels are used on hard terrain, but they can lock to become feet when the goin' gets rougher. Legs can become arms, and the motors used to control the wheel can also power claws, plows and drills. NASA plans to ship this baby skyward in a "decade or so." [NASA via Make]
One of These Days, ATHLETE... Bang! Zoom! Straight to the Moon (Video)
