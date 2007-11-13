OLPC's Give 1, Get 1 Program Starts Now

The OLPC's Christmas initiaive, also known as Give 1 Get 1, is starting now. What this means to you is you can pay $399 for two laptops, one of which you get to keep and the other you get to send to a child. The only caveat is that you can't specify where your donated laptop is going to go, in case you really want to be helping one country over another. But hey, you get a free copy of SimCity!.[Laptop Mag]