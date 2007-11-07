The $200 OLPC XO laptop has finally hit mass production (a full two years after it was announced), and is now being churned out at a plant two hours northwest of Shanghai. Quanta, the Taiwanese company contracted to make the laptops (which are $200 in case you didn't see see that in the previous sentence) have since doubled its manufacturing capacity to make more of these XO laptops (which incidentally doubled in price from $100 to $200 since its inception) faster. [Bizjournals]
OLPC Starts Mass Production in China
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.