OLPC Starts Mass Production in China

The $200 OLPC XO laptop has finally hit mass production (a full two years after it was announced), and is now being churned out at a plant two hours northwest of Shanghai. Quanta, the Taiwanese company contracted to make the laptops (which are $200 in case you didn't see see that in the previous sentence) have since doubled its manufacturing capacity to make more of these XO laptops (which incidentally doubled in price from $100 to $200 since its inception) faster. [Bizjournals]