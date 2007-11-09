EA's generously donated one of their biggest (and oldest) properties, SimCity, to the OLPC project to give free away with every laptop. With SimCity, the children of the world can learn to manage funds while at the same time keeping a bunch of whiny advisors at bay. If EA would donate their other property, The Sims, these kids can also practice cooking on a stove, cleaning an overflowing sink, and getting a career as a rockstar—things they can't actually do in real life because they live in a third-world country.