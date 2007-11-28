Joy of Tech's apparently drinking the same OLPC haterade everyone else is this week, though it rags on OLPC's triumphant aftermath rather than the program's recently harped on shortcomings. Hit the jump to see the one year later snap/potshot.[Joy of Tech via All Things D]
OLPC Just Can't Catch a Break This Week
