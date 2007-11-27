First they wowed us with their treadmill love, and now OK Go are looking to light up fans' lives with the costumes for their upcoming tour. Designed by Moritz Waldemeyer (standing on the right in the fifth gallery picture), who has collaborated with London-based fashion designer Hussein Chalayan, as well as architect Zaha Hadid and Philippe Starck, the suits were inspired by Las Vegas slot machines. More info below. Sewn onto the back of the jackets are thousands of LEDs, which will run through a sequence of letters, spelling out the band's name. And the bit I like the best is that the gear is described as "a knowing fusion of glitz and capitalist kitsch" — a look that everyone should aspire to, if you ask me. [Dezeen]
OK Go to Rock Moritz Waldemeyer LED Suits for Their Upcoming Tour
