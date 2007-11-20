Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Official Dell Latitude XT Tablet Specs Leaked

dell_xt_annotate.jpgAn internal Dell document for the Latitude XT Tablet has surfaced, more or less confirming previously leaked specs, while revealing a few new ones.

The internal document shows the XT will have a 1.2 GHz Core 2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage processor, 1 gig of RAM (expandable to 3), Bluetooth 2.0 and built-in mobile broadband. Other cool features include a biometric reader, ambient light sensor, digital array microphone, and a score of quick control macros along the screen bezel. The media bay can also support a dual-layer DVD burner, or an additional 80GB HDD.

Another point of interest is that the document had the XT lined up for release last month. I'm curious as to what caused the delay on this, seeing as it would have been popular this holiday season. [istartedsomething]

Product Overview
Features XT
Processor type Intel® Core™2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage

(Merom)

Processor speeds Dual Core:

1.2 GHz (U7600)
System chipset ATi RS600ME/SB600
Memory DDR2: 1 GB at 667 MHz onboard, one 667 MHz SODIMM
Memory min/max 1 GB / 3 GB at 667 MHz
LCD types Dual-bulb CCFL:

12.1-inch WXGA (1280×800)

LED back-lit:

12.1-inch WXGA (1280×800)
Video ATI Radeon Xpress 1250
Video memory 256 MB of UMA memory plus variable HyperMemory™
Audio IDT STAC9505 Codec

Digital array microphone (CCFL version only)
USB support Three USB 2.0 connectors, one powered
Hard drive interface PATA
Media bay options1 D-Bay drives:

24X CD-ROM

24X CD-RW/DVD

8X DVD

8X DVD+/-RW

Secondary 80 GB HDD

Media slice drives:

8X DVD+/-RW
Wireless options WLAN:

Dell™ Wireless 1390 a/b/g Mini-Card

Dell Wireless 1490 a/b/g Mini-Card

Dell Wireless 1505 a/b/g/n Mini-Card

WWAN:

Dell Wireless 5720 Mobile Broadband Mini-Card

(various providers)

Dell Wireless 5520 Mobile Broadband Mini-Card

(various providers)
Bluetooth support Dell 360 Bluetooth® v2.0
NIC (LOM) Broadcom BCM5756 Integrated Gigabit Ethernet
Modem External only (optional)
I/O card slots ExpressCard™ 54

SD™ card
IR support N / A
Connectors Power

Video (VGA)

RJ-45 (network)

USB 2.0 (x3, 1 powered)

IEEE 1394a

Audio (headphone and mic)

Secure Digital (SD™) media card reader

ExpressCard slot
Operating system Windows XP Tablet PC Edition 2005 (RTS= 12/10/2007)

Microsoft Windows Vista™ Business 32-bit

Microsoft Windows Vista Business 64-bit

Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 32-bit

Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 64-bit

Novell Certification

Red Flag Linux (China)
Docking support Media base
AC >> adaptor </ 45 W and 65 W (65 W ships with optional media slice and / or battery slice)
Battery 4-cell "smart" lithium-ion

6-cell "smart" lithium-ion

9-cell High-capacity "smart" lithium-ion (battery slice)
Weight LED Backlit LCD

1.6 kg (3.57 lb) (with 4-cell battery)

Dual-bulb CCFL LCD

1.8 kg (4.0 lb) (with 6-cell battery)
Both LED backlit thin-and-light LCD and Dual-bulb (CCFL) LCD options:
Panel design 12.1 inches WXGA
Display area Horizontal: 261.12 mm (10.28 inches)

Vertical: 163.20 mm (6.42 inches)

Diagonal: 307.34 mm (12.1 inches)
Aspect ratio 16:1
Number of pixels 1280 X 3 (RGB) X 800 dots
Pixel pitch 0.204 mm X 0.204 mm nominal
Viewing angles
Horizontal ±70 degrees
Vertical ±70 degrees
LED backlit thin-and-light LCD option:
Luminescence 220 nits (typical)
Dual-bulb (CCFL) LCD option:
Luminescence 400 nits (typical)
Digitizer
Interface capacitive touch
Input resolution 1000 dpi
Position report rate 133 PPS
Coordinate accuracy ± 0.4 mm (avg.)
Coordinate jitter ± 0.4 mm (avg.)
Pen
Dimensions
Length 133 mm (5.2 inches)
Diameter 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Type two-button, non-battery powered

