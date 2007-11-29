Slogging through tens of seconds of load times when Office 2004 fires up is nobody's idea of fun, but speedy Intel compatibility isn't the only thing that Office 2008 will bring next year. The new version will have a feature to export PowerPoint presentations to your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPod video/classic by way of iPhoto, so you can run through your previous quarter's sales reports in the comfort of a tiny, tiny screen. Or you can get an Apple TV-Out cable and project it onto a TV, which would be the smart thing to do. Office '08 should be available in January at MacWorld. [PCWorld]
Office 2008 For Macs Export Powerpoint Presentations to iPhone, iPods
