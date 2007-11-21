Oculon Hikari Pro920 Pocket Projector Debuts for $299

You never know when you might need to whip out a projector, and here's the smallest one you can buy so far, made by the Chinese company that calls itself Oculon. The 640x480 Hikari Pro920 is $299, giving you a 24-inch image from about a yard away, or a 12-inch picture from a foot away. If you're looking for a bit more resolution, you can get an 800x600 model for $399. These don't quite match up in tinytude to the cellphone-sized microprojector prototypes we've shown you before, but this might be the perfect size for some public bathroom stall porn. [Oculon, via Technabob]