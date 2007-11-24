Oakley's 'O Lab' Shoots Ball Bearings at, Drops Weights on Sunglasses

Oakley sunglasses are expensive. But apparently, they're expensive for reasons other than the recognisable "O" logo that's stuck on them. Nope, they're resistant to shattering if something strikes them, unlike other sunglasses that'll happily embed shards of themselves in your eyes when hit. They can also withstand 2 pound weights falling on them and handle lasers better than other glasses. They test all these things in the "O Lab." The Nice folks at NotCot got to check out the O Lab, providing photos and video of the machines used to test expensive sunglasses.