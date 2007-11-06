Oakley Split Thump: Is The Product as Bad as the Name?

Oakely seems bound and determined to push this whole MP3 player sunglasses thing, and their latest release, The Split Thump combines a really bad name with extremely expensive sunglasses that are only marginally better looking than some of the fashion disasters of years past (you know, the kind of designs that someone in the 80's thought we would be wearing in 2020). Each pair features MP3/WMA/AAC compatibility, 8 hours of battery life, and 512MB to 2GB of storage. Available for $250-$400. [Product Page via Acquire]