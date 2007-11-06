Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Oakley Split Thump: Is The Product as Bad as the Name?

splitthump.jpgOakely seems bound and determined to push this whole MP3 player sunglasses thing, and their latest release, The Split Thump combines a really bad name with extremely expensive sunglasses that are only marginally better looking than some of the fashion disasters of years past (you know, the kind of designs that someone in the 80's thought we would be wearing in 2020). Each pair features MP3/WMA/AAC compatibility, 8 hours of battery life, and 512MB to 2GB of storage. Available for $250-$400. [Product Page via Acquire]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles