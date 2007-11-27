Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Nyko Perfect Shot Brings Namco Style Light Gun to the Wii

31d-tbiJKWL._SS500_.jpgJust looking at Nyko's Perfect Shot controller shell brings back childhood memories spent playing Namco Arcade Shooters. Now a bit of that nostalgia is coming to the Wii. I like Nintendo's zapper attachment is nice, but the plain white design was a bit generic for my tastes. This, however, is a whole other story. The shape of the gun, the colours used, all have a throwback feel – and I like it. A tactile trigger controls the B button, and apass through port allows the nunchuck or other future add-on to be used. With light gun games starting to arrive on Wii, I may have to pick this up, just to relive some of my nerd glory days. The Perfect Shot should be available on December 24 for $US12.99. [Amazon]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

