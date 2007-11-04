NY Jedi School Trains Lightsaber Enthusiasts (To Be Bigger Geeks)

We'd heard of the NY Jedi School before—for those who haven't, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like—but we'd never seen a class in action until we spotted this clip on ABC. Given that lightsabers don't actually exist, we were confused just how the...logistics...worked out. Now we know. And yes, it's every bit as dorky as we dreamed (or nightmared) it would be. [nyjedi via abc & neatorama]