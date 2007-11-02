Is it already time for a new Mac Chick of the Month? Macenstein's latest Mac fangirl for November is Jesse Coleman, and she's also an iPod chick of the month, too. Her fave playa is an iPod shuffle, but she still professes love for her Mac as well, citing moviemaking as a huge hobby of hers. Making movies? That's not easy, so this babe must know her way around that white MacBook she's fondling. Sounds good enough for us, proving herself worthy of a gallery, with plenty more at Macenstein and Jesse's site. [Jesse Coleman, via Macenstein. Photos by Adam Raia Photography]
November Mac Chick of the Month
