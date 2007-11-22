Nooka Zirc Watch: Coming Soon (to Kanye's House)

Who doesn't love an offbeat Scandinavian way of telling time—and telling your friends exactly how cool you are? Zirc is the latest watch design from Nooka. Its elongated rectangular frame is meant to be worn up the arm a bit, held by a metal mesh or coloured band. Nooka replaced the old rectangular hour-counting dot array with a circular one, perhaps because it's better for a quick check of the time. (Is Nooka saying that radical designs might stray too far from practicality?) Kanye apparently loves the Nooka line, so our guess is that when it comes available in December, Mr. West gets a review sample before we do. [Nooka]