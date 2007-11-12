Nokia Teaser Site Makes Us Wonder What's In Store

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

P04111107.jpgNokia just dropped a little teaser site, and the only clue they are giving is a small N Series emblem on the webpage. We could not possibly guess what this could all mean, but as you put your trust in us, we shall throw our thoughts in the conjecture pool: perhaps an N82, monsieur? We have been waiting weeks for the smartphone with a 5MP camera; is it finally heading our way? We shall not have to wait long to find out. In the meantime, jump for some chrometastic pictures of the N82's front and booty. Pb04111107.jpgPa04111107.jpg[Nokia via Slashphone, images via Symbian Freak]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

