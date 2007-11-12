Nokia Teaser Site Makes Us Wonder What's In Store

Nokia just dropped a little teaser site, and the only clue they are giving is a small N Series emblem on the webpage. We could not possibly guess what this could all mean, but as you put your trust in us, we shall throw our thoughts in the conjecture pool: perhaps an N82, monsieur? We have been waiting weeks for the smartphone with a 5MP camera; is it finally heading our way? We shall not have to wait long to find out. In the meantime, jump for some chrometastic pictures of the N82's front and booty. [Nokia via Slashphone, images via Symbian Freak]