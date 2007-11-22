Nokia Sniffing Around Sidekick Territory with New Patent Application

Sneaking a peek at a patent application by Nokia shows the company slipping into me-too territory, doodling an application to the U.S Patent Office that looks surprisingly like a T-Mobile Sidekick. Supposedly sidestepping any danger of patent infringement is one notable difference: an odd crank-like device on the side that must be turned to open up the screen, with a half-turn revealing the QWERTY keyboard nestled underneath. Too much like a sidekick to be a separate patent? Nokia knows what it's doing, but this could still end up more as a court decision than an actual product. [Unwired View]