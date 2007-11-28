GSMhelpdesk.nl has some renders of what could possible be (but probably isn't) the Nokia N96. These renders show a 3.2-inch, 16 million colour touchscreen display, a dual-sliding QWERTY keyboard, and a one-way sliding dialpad keyboard. There's also a 6-megapixel camera on board, with 3G, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth 2.0. What's really cool about this rendering is the dual-sliding keyboard—the major thing that's missing from the current Nokia N95 models. (Notice it works upside down? Guess there's theoretically an accelerometer in there for direction sensing.) [gsmhelpdesk via Esato via Mobile Mentalism via Switched]
Nokia N96 Rendering Looks Fake, But Interesting
