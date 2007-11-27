Nokia N95 owners may be happy with their 9 hour battery life on EDGE or their slightly shorter battery life on 3G, but the new firmware update allows them to do more than squint at tiny camwithher videos. With version 20.0.015, you'll get the Nokia Music Store Client, my Nokia SMS tips, a new Welcome application, and tweaks to the camera software to allow for "far" faster shot times. There's also N-Gage game previews, video ringtones, theme animations and bug fixes. Grab it via Nokia Software Update. [All About Symbian via Uber Phones]
Nokia N95 Update Adds Nokia Music Store, Camera Tweaks
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.