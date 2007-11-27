Nokia N95 Update Adds Nokia Music Store, Camera Tweaks

Nokia N95 owners may be happy with their 9 hour battery life on EDGE or their slightly shorter battery life on 3G, but the new firmware update allows them to do more than squint at tiny camwithher videos. With version 20.0.015, you'll get the Nokia Music Store Client, my Nokia SMS tips, a new Welcome application, and tweaks to the camera software to allow for "far" faster shot times. There's also N-Gage game previews, video ringtones, theme animations and bug fixes. Grab it via Nokia Software Update. [All About Symbian via Uber Phones]