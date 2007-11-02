According to an Infoweek source, a Google / Verizon deal is not currently in the cards and Verizon is "unlikely to be the first operator to sign on with Google." This contradicts recent rumours that a Sprint / Verizon deal could come in the next few weeks. Don't you get the feeling that no one really knows what is going on here? [Infoweek]
No Google, Verizon GPhone Deal Imminent Says Infoweek Source
