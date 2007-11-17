Nintendo Making 1.8 Million Wiis Per Month, Shortages Will Continue

Nintendo knows lots of people want a Wii this holiday season. Well, don't worry! They're pumping them out at a rate of 1.8 million a month, which should be far less than demand! Yep, that's 1.8 million for the whole world. So, uh. Yeah, I got nothing. Sorry kids, but Santa doesn't control the production schedule. Just be happy with your Funstation 3. [Next Gen via Kotaku]