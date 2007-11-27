Nintendo Game Available in eBay for Just $12k

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ron-mario-nes-12K.jpgA NES cartridge is being sold in eBay for $US12,000. These limited edition grey cartridges were given to the 90 semi-finalists of the 1990 Nintendo World Championship, a contest that pitted children in a feast of carnage, Mario worshiping and Tetris psychedelia which apparently was inspired on an equally psychedelic movie: The Wizard, with Fred Savage. This special NES cartridge contained three games:• Super Mario Brothers. • A special course of Rad Racer. • Tetris.

If you think it's too expensive, you are right: one of these cartridges was sold already on eBay for $US6,100, while the gold version (only 26 of this version were manufactured) has go as high as $US20,000. I would rather keep playing Monkey Island on my iPhone, thank you very much. [eBay via Gamesniped]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

