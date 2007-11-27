Nintendo Game Available in eBay for Just $12k

A NES cartridge is being sold in eBay for $US12,000. These limited edition grey cartridges were given to the 90 semi-finalists of the 1990 Nintendo World Championship, a contest that pitted children in a feast of carnage, Mario worshiping and Tetris psychedelia which apparently was inspired on an equally psychedelic movie: The Wizard, with Fred Savage. This special NES cartridge contained three games:• Super Mario Brothers. • A special course of Rad Racer. • Tetris.

If you think it's too expensive, you are right: one of these cartridges was sold already on eBay for $US6,100, while the gold version (only 26 of this version were manufactured) has go as high as $US20,000. I would rather keep playing Monkey Island on my iPhone, thank you very much. [eBay via Gamesniped]