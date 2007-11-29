Nintendo DS Sets New Record, Wins All of World's Gold

Nintendo is making boatloads of cash. Despite pumping out 1.8 million Wiis a month, they can't keep the unit on shelves—and this is one year since the system's launch. But the story this week is about their portable system, the Nintendo DS. It's just set a game console sales record for Thanksgiving week, moving 653,000 DS units. Yes, you read that number correctly. So for those anxiously awaiting Nintendo price cuts, think again. And be happy they're not raising the price on the public. [kotaku]