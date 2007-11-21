Feature trickle—the movement of bells and whistles from high-end to low-end gear—is great. Image stabilisation is one that's been falling down the line pretty steadily, now landing in Nikon's standard kit 18-55mm lens. The new, tricked out AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f3.5-5.6G VR lens— VR standing for vibration reduction—is only $200, and launches next month, just in time for stocking stuffing. [Crave]
Nikon Steadies Up 18-55mm Kit Lens With Image Stabilisation
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.