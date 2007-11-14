New Zune Software and Firmware Available

To all of the Giz readers who own first gen Zunes, your Zune 2.0 is available for download now. For a less cryptic version of exactly what we mean, hit up our hands-on with Microsoft's free upgraded Zuneware. For everyone else who doesn't care, we are so, so sorry for distracting you from what looks to be an otherwise productive workday. Did you make those little post-it airplanes? Nice. [zune.net via gadgetlab]