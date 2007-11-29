Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New York Judge Who Jailed Everyone in Court for a Ringing Phone Is Removed From the Bench

judge.jpgA New York judge who jailed all 46 people in his courtroom after someone's mobile phone went off has lost his job. The chairman of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended that Judge Robert Restaino be removed from the bench, three years after the incident, which was described as "two hours of inexplicable madness." Back in March 2005, Judge Restaino was presiding over a domestic violence case in Niagara Falls when the offending cell rang. "Every single person is gong to jail in this courtroom unless I get that instrument now" raged Restaino. "If anybody believes I'm kidding, ask some of the folks that have been here for a while. You are all going."

After security guards were unable to find the phone, the judge ordered the arrest of every single person in the courtroom. Bail was set at $1,500 and were carted off to Niagara City jail. Those who could not stump up the money were later shackled and taken to another prison. It was not until reporters started asking questions a couple of hours later that the judge relented and released the 46.

He later described his behaviour as "improper and inexcusable" and blamed it on his private life, saying that he was under much stress at the time. Judge Restaino has 30 days to appeal against the decision, and will remain in office until that time. [BBC News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles