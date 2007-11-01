Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New Wi-Fi Chips from Atheros Use Little to No Power

AR6002.jpgAtheros's new AR6002 line of Wi-Fi chippies sip juice ever so slightly in both standby or active states—almost nothing in the former, and over 200GB worth of downloadage could be powered by a 3.7-volt battery—allowing even the most power-ticky devices to get in on the Wi-Fi goodness. They'll start shipping in Q1 2008, meaning useless Wi-Fi could be the new useless USB in just a few short months. Or, more practically, you could download a lot more porn leeching from your local coffee shop's Wi-Fi before your battery keels over on you. Oh, and it'd be a boon for the battery life of Wi-Fi-equipped smartphones, media players, etc. [Dean Takahashi]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles