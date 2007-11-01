New Wi-Fi Chips from Atheros Use Little to No Power

Atheros's new AR6002 line of Wi-Fi chippies sip juice ever so slightly in both standby or active states—almost nothing in the former, and over 200GB worth of downloadage could be powered by a 3.7-volt battery—allowing even the most power-ticky devices to get in on the Wi-Fi goodness. They'll start shipping in Q1 2008, meaning useless Wi-Fi could be the new useless USB in just a few short months. Or, more practically, you could download a lot more porn leeching from your local coffee shop's Wi-Fi before your battery keels over on you. Oh, and it'd be a boon for the battery life of Wi-Fi-equipped smartphones, media players, etc. [Dean Takahashi]