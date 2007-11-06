The limited edition Deep Red PSP you're gawking at launches in Japan next month in two flavors—one with the 1seg digital TV tuner, one without. The 1seg bundle also comes with a 1GB Memory Stick PRO Duo and a stand, while the standard box has a 32MB stick and is standless. No word on whether this bloody hue will hit stateside. [Mmbon, Akihabara News]
New PSP Color Looks Like a Shade of Red Lipstick
