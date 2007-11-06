Despite rumours the new, internally powered PS2 would run just $99, in Japan it's selling for the same price as the old model: ¥16,000 (US $140). Even though it's no lighter on your wallet and isn't any more svelte than the current model, it does in fact weigh less, and comes in black, white and silver. For now it debuts Nov. 22 in Japan only, but a stateside launch is most definitely in the cards, hopefully along with that price cut. [Machine-Translated Press Release via Kotaku via Saving Progress]
New PS2 Is Official, Power-Brickless, But Not Cheaper
