A new channel is headed for the Wii that allows users to view and vote on th Mii characters created by others. The new channel can be downloaded for free from the WiiWare section of the Wii Shop Channel starting on November 11th. [Press Release via Ubergizmo]
New Mii Channel Headed For the Wii on November 11th
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.