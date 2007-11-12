New Mac Ads; Same Gags, Still Funny

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Apple has just dropped three new commercials in the Get a Mac series. The adverts have the same old Mac Vs. PC theme, but they are still funny. Plus, no one has shouted us down for being fanboys for at least four posts straight. That, quite frankly, is unacceptable. So, here we are showing some Apple love and giving their new shoots some space. Truth be told, Mac and PC are both such douches, we don't really want to own either, but hell, they do make us chuckle. Jump in for two more. We see what is so appealing about Ubuntu; it lives the trouble free life. We just can't stand this rivalry, it makes our hearts hurt. Who are we kidding? We love it. "Ask not what Vista can do for you, ask what you can buy for Vista." Classic.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

