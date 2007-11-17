This is the new Lenovo i909 cellphone, which has standard-issue features like a 2.4-inch TFT display, 2-megapixel camera, microSD memory card slot, mp3 and video player. But it also has an NES emulator on board, and it comes with a controller that snaps on to the phone to make it a little Game-Boy-like device. It is, in a word, badass. The bad news? It's headed to China and only to China. Hey, US cellphone industry! Start taking notes, as this is what will sell geeks like me your otherwise crappy phones. [Unwired View]
New Lenovo Phone Features NES Emulator, Snap-On Controller
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.