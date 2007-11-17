New Lenovo Phone Features NES Emulator, Snap-On Controller

This is the new Lenovo i909 cellphone, which has standard-issue features like a 2.4-inch TFT display, 2-megapixel camera, microSD memory card slot, mp3 and video player. But it also has an NES emulator on board, and it comes with a controller that snaps on to the phone to make it a little Game-Boy-like device. It is, in a word, badass. The bad news? It's headed to China and only to China. Hey, US cellphone industry! Start taking notes, as this is what will sell geeks like me your otherwise crappy phones. [Unwired View]