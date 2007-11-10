This new Guinness ad, airing for the first time tonight in the UK and shot over the course of a week in a village in Argentina, features a sweet Rube Goldberg contraption made out of everything from dominoes to old cars to flaming bales of hay. Apparently sequences of it were shot upwards of 15 times, so it probably wasn't a true Rube Goldberg contraption from start to finish, but that doesn't make it any less cool. It was directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, the brains behind Sony's iconic "bouncing balls" Bravia ad. Dude sure knows how to make a commercial, no? [Telegraph via Boing Boing]
New Guinness Rube Goldberg Ad Directed by Bravia 'Bouncing Balls' Creator
