The new firmware for Canon's EOS 40D—version 1.0.5—fixes file format compatibility sniggles with Adobe software like Photoshop and Lightroom, some language issues and sets photo review to resume where it left off before shutting down. [Canon via Crave]
New Firmware for Canon EOS 40D Fixes Adobe Problems
