The Netrunner is a device that allows you to affix your laptop to a treadmill — and I don't think I need to tell you why this idea falls short of genius (although I will anyway). I'll admit, they had me with the ability to play DVDs. I can see how that could be useful in certain situations. But if you can surf the web using this thing, you are not working hard enough my friend. Plus, if you are interested in this, you might as well go all out with the treadmill desk from Steelcase. Available for $US99. [Product Page via BookofJoe]
Netrunner Allows You to Use Your Laptop While Jogging
