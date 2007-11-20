Nerf Sniper Rifle is Three Feet of Fun

The Nerf N-Strike Longshot CS-6, to give it its full name, is the kind of blaster gun that your kid would kill for. It's also the kind of thing that would be a gift in name only, because, any child will have problems prying it out of a parent's hands once unwrapped. And it works just as well at close range as it does on long targets: Just remove the stand and the barrel extension. It comes with a couple of quick-reload clips and 12 streamline darts and costs $29.99. I think it's the perfect starter kit for kids who have been eyeing up the lube-free auto shotgun. [Hasbro via UberGizmo]