ThinkGeek started selling this surprisingly affordable neon signage kit. A power supply is $US30, and it can control up to 22 of the blue letters, which cost $US7 each. If you're just looking to run some buzzing neon, and don't care what it spells out, you might do better on eBay under the neon Beer-aphenalia, where signs start for less and quickly rise for the neon worth a Bud Light babe's weight in cheese factor. I'll forgo my predictable "Gizmodo" sign for that Kirin and Sushi piece any day. [ThinkGeek via RedFerret and Ebay Neon]
Neon Sign Kit vs. Ebay Beer Neon
