Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

NEC N905i Sports 5MP Face-Detecting Camera, Everything Else We Love in Japanese Phones

nec905i.jpgAs enthralled as I'm not with the Japanese mobile market, I'm kinda geek-jonesin' for the smoking red and black flavor of the NEC 905i. The headline-grabber is its 5MP camera with face detection, which can lock onto three grills simultaneously for optimal vogueing—a feature usually reserved for bigger, badder shooters.

The W-CDMA and GSM-packing clamshell is also loaded up with a crispy 3-inch, 480x854 resolution screen and H.264 video recording in VGA resolution, HSDPA, GPS, plus the usual support for a bunch of media formats, and a Yamaha sound engine for decent audio playback. Dropping in Japan only Nov. 26, but you can ogle the pretty pictures anyway.

n905i3n905i2n905i1n905i4

[New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles