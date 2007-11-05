NBC Has Hacked Their iPhone

If you looked closely at last night's episode of Saturday Night Live during the iPhone: The Affair sketch, you may or may not have noticed a certain extra "Installer" icon next to the iTunes button. So what's that icon signify? The iPhone being used was Jailbroken (or, hacked for programs and games, in layman terms).

Maybe the hacked iPhone is just part of the joke. Maybe the hack makes for an simpler, more customizable production prop. Or maybe, since we knew Apple and NBC weren't getting along before, this is a not-so-subtle kick in the groin to a technology company struggling to keep consumers from hacking their product. Hit the jump for a bigger version. Beautiful.