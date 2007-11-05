We just told you about the hacked iPhone we spotted on NBC's Saturday Night Live. You can spot the proof around 20 second in. The sketch is actually incredibly funny—some of the most edgy material we've seen on SNL for a while. We may even have to start watching regularly again, you know, if they are supporting iPhone freedom and everything. [youtube]
NBC Hacked iPhone Video
