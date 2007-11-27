Native LucasArts Games Emulation Makes iPhone Absolutely Perfect

After a long wait, here is the application that makes the iPhone absolutely perfect: ScummVM, the emulation engine that allows you to play LucasArts and Sierra graphic adventures, is now fully working on the iPhone. After trying it I can tell you that if there's a platform designed to play these kind of games,it's the iPhone. In fact, these are the only games that truly feel at home on the iPhone, thanks to its great touchscreen support, even better than Apple's native software: ScummVM fully supports multi-touch to simulate the behaviour of the mouse using gestures. With a single tap you left click, but for a right click you hold one finger and tap with another. To toggle click and drag, which is necessary in some games like Monkey Island 3, you "hold one finger on screen, swipe another up from bottom to top". Then you can drag something, lift your finger to drop it and it will automatically switch back to normal. Quite ingenious and easy.

Fully supported games Day of the Tentacle (a must) The Dig Flight of the Amazon Queen Full Throttle Gobliiins Gobliins 2 Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis (a must too) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (this one too) King's Quest 3 Loom Maniac Mansion Monkey Island 1: The Secret of Monkey Island (best game ever) Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge (ok, maybe this is the best game ever) Sam & Max Hit the Road (another must-have) Simon the Sorcerer 1 Simon the Sorcerer 2 Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

While the games play great, there are a couple of minor issues. Since the resolution of the iPhone is higher than the native resolution of these games, the graphics don't use the full screen, keeping its original pixel size. Some of the more modern games, like Monkey Island 3, still have some performance problems. Other than that this is an almost-perfect port.

I wonder if the LucasArts people will see this and decide to partner with Apple to release updated and higher resolution versions of—at least—the Monkey Island, Indy and Sam&Max series. Or maybe Blizzard can release the good old Starcraft or Warcraft, two games that will play perfectly in this platform. Call me a nostalgic, but I would get them all. [ScummVM Wiki]