It is no secret that many of the best ideas are doodled down on a napkin in a moment of inspiration. Now you can keep the ideas flowing at all times thanks to this spiral-bound cocktail napkin notebook. It even comes with its own pen for optimum napkin doodling effectiveness. Now if they could only harness the inspirational power of the toilet, we would be on the brink of a second Renaissance. Available soon. [Product Page via IBIA via Electro Plankton]
Napkin Notebook: An Idea so Good, It Must Have Been Written on a Napkin
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?