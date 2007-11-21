Napkin Notebook: An Idea so Good, It Must Have Been Written on a Napkin

It is no secret that many of the best ideas are doodled down on a napkin in a moment of inspiration. Now you can keep the ideas flowing at all times thanks to this spiral-bound cocktail napkin notebook. It even comes with its own pen for optimum napkin doodling effectiveness. Now if they could only harness the inspirational power of the toilet, we would be on the brink of a second Renaissance. Available soon. [Product Page via IBIA via Electro Plankton]