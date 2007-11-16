Nanosolar PowerSheets Promise Cheap Solar Power Everywhere, Unlimited Gadget Energy

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

nanosolar.jpgWinning the Green Tech Grand Award and "Innovation of the Year" nods from Pop Sci, Nanosolar PowerSheets pack a whole lot of potential into their Paris Hilton-cheap, Nicole Richie-thin panels—we're talking solar power for 30 cents a watt, compared to the $3 it costs now, without silicon or laying the panels on glass. "You're talking about printing rolls of the stuff—printing it on the roofs of 18-wheeler trailers, printing it on garages, printing it wherever you want it." If you wanna know more about the black magic coating the panels, check out Pop Sci's spectacularly detailed coverage. [Pop Sci via BBG]

nanosolar4nanosolar3nanosolar2nanosolar1

