Too many times have my Karate Kid "one-strike-per-nail" experiments gone wrong. This simple device holds your nail in the middle of a piece of plastic with a cross slice that holds a nail but lets the head pass through when you're finished pounding. Brilliant, but the people too busy to hammer carefully don't have time to fumble with gear, either. Plus, we'll make fun of them. [Yanko]
Nail Cushion Saves Thumbs From Hammers
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.