Some enterprising modders have written a Python application that links up a remote control car with their Nokia N95 via Bluetooth, using the accelerometer to turn the phone into a little steering wheel. It's awesome. The next logical step would be to put a camera on the car that streams to the phone so you could see where it was going when it was out of your field of vision. N95/iPhone modders, the gauntlet has been thrown down. Let's make this happen. [Project Page via New Launches]
N95 Accelerometer Used to Control R/C Car; Begs to be Ported to the iPhone
