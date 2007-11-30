The closest HTC device we could match this to is the Shift, a UMPC device that runs both Vista and Windows mobile—but the connection's tenuous at best. What we do know is that the butt-side of this thing has air vents and a battery pack, which makes us think that this is a data-device instead of Sprint Mogul or Verizon XV6800 WM6 phone. Whatever it is, it looks like it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0, CDMA, and EV-DO, with enough going on inside to need air vents. Another thing that needs air vents? Our armpits, because we still haven't showered today. [FCC]
Mysterious HTC CLIO200 Data Device Appears on FCC
