My Chopsticks Bra on Video Makes Me Hungry

Since we showed you the My Chopsticks Bra earlier this week, a video has surfaced, giving us a closer look at exactly how the "concept undergarment" works. The fact of the matter is, it doesn't work; the bowls are just a decorative flourish instead of containers for real food. Indeed, there are chopsticks that are stowed away in a small pouch attached to the side, and when it's time to eat, you assemble them like collapsed pool cues. It's just that rice and miso soup won't be on that menu. Yeah, this garment makes us hungry in a strange sort of way. [Pink Tentacle]