Mushroom Lamps, LED Fungus

For those who just can't get enough of scrounging through the forest to collect fungus in its various mushroom incarnations, now you can get the same FUNGtional experience in your home. Designer Simon Duff's mushroom floor lamp is an LED light that sits on the floor. While we like the idea of spreading little lamps all through our house (to trip over and embed in our arches), the use of cords ruins this concept. Since it's LED anyway, stick a battery in there, Duff. Although...we guess there's no specs indicating just how large these mushrooms may be...that cord could be the width of a fire hose. [core77]