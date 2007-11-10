For those who just can't get enough of scrounging through the forest to collect fungus in its various mushroom incarnations, now you can get the same FUNGtional experience in your home. Designer Simon Duff's mushroom floor lamp is an LED light that sits on the floor. While we like the idea of spreading little lamps all through our house (to trip over and embed in our arches), the use of cords ruins this concept. Since it's LED anyway, stick a battery in there, Duff. Although...we guess there's no specs indicating just how large these mushrooms may be...that cord could be the width of a fire hose. [core77]
Mushroom Lamps, LED Fungus
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?