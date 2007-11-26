Murider Multi-Media Robot Goes One Better than the Rolly, Plays Video

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

MURIDER_1-thumb-450x307.jpgFresh outta Korea is the Murider (Murder? Moo-rider?), an odd-shaped entertainment robot that you might like. Although not as sexy as either Sony's Rolly or the Miuro robot speaker, the remote-controlled, light-up 'Bot still has capabilities. MURIDER_2-thumb-450x311.jpgAs well as playing music, the Murider's 4.3-inch LED screen lets you watch movies or DMB mobile TV, and check your photos. it charges via USB and gives you between three and four hours' worth of power, depending on what function you're using. Although it doesn't make clear whether there is any internal memory, you can load stuff via an SD card slot or its USB.

MURIDER_3-thumb-450x450.jpgAs well as spinning around, the Murider comes running when you summon it using the call button on the remote control, and you can get it to light up in time to the music. The unit will be available in Korea before Christmas in either black or white, and is said to be priced more competitively than the Rolly. [New Launches and Engadget]

